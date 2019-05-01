Congress now a 'vote katua' party: BJP

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) In a dig at the Congress over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's comments that her party will cut into the votes of the BJP that will help the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP said on Wednesday that the grand old party has become a "vote katua" party. The BJP said these remarks of the Congress general secretary show that her party has accepted defeat. "The Congress party is not contesting elections to win but to cut into votes of BJP. Today the grand old party has become a vote katua party," BJP's national spokesman Sambit Patra told a press conference at the party office. 'Vote katua' is a term used for those whose votes may not result in their win but may tilt the electoral balance in the favour of one of the two main contestants. There is also confusion about the Congress as to whether it is in the grand alliance or not, Patra said. The Congress leader had told reporters in Amethi that her party is not at all cutting into votes of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh as it fielded candidates either with prospects of victory or having potential to damage BJP's chances in the state. "We have carefully chosen candidates so that either the Congress wins or they cut into BJP's votes. The Congress is not at all cutting into votes of the 'UP gathbandhan'," she said. PTI JTR KR SMN