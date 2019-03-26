Congress only binding force between three regions of J&K: Karan Singh

Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) Seeking support for his son Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress candidate from Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seat, senior party leader Karan Singh Tuesday said the grand old party was the only binding force between the three regions of Jammu and Kashmir.The grandson of erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh, Vikramaditya Singh will take on Union minister Jitendra Singh in the Udhampur-Doda parliamentary constituency, where polling will be held on April 18."The Congress is the only binding force between the three regions of Jammu and Kashmir," Karan Singh said during an interaction with a delegation from Kishtwar and Doda districts here.He further described the party as a "guarantee to peace, communal harmony and brotherhood".Karan Singh said the Congress leadership has always worked hard to ensure that all sections of the society get equal empowerment opportunities."The Congress always played its part in the developmental sector, not only in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, but in the entire country," he said."The developmental works started under the able leadership of former prime minister Manmohan Singh have proved to be the backbone of India's economy," he added.Speaking on the occasion, Vikramaditya Singh promised that if the Congress is voted to power at the Centre, it will empower the state's youth and women to take Jammu and Kashmir on the path of growth and development."Our focus shall be on creating state and district-wise micro development plans," he said.Meanwhile, Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan's (DSS) Lal Singh, also a contender from the Udhampur-Doda seat, asked Vikramaditya Singh to withdraw his candidature and resign from the Congress on "moral grounds"."Vikramaditya should resign from the Congress if he remembers the role played by the Congress in the exile of Maharaja Hari Singh. It is totally unethical that the he is contesting the election, like his father, on the Congress ticket," Lal Singh told reporters after filing his nomination papers before the returning officer, Kathua.The DSS leader alleged that the Congress is responsible for "all the problems" of Jammu and Kashmir."The Congress was responsible for the exile of Maharaja and his scion is contesting from Udhampur seat on Congress ticket. Earlier this scion was with the PDP, which has exposed itself before the people of Jammu," Lal Singh said.He exuded confidence that he would win from the Udhampur-Doda seat, which he has represented twice before as a Congress candidate.Results for the Lok Sabha polls will be announced on May 23. PTI TAS AB DIVDIV