Congress playing into the hands of anti-nationals: JK BJP

Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) Reiterating that the congress is playing into the hands of anti-national forces along with the NC and the PDP, Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP Thursday said Governor Satya Pal Malik foiled their "sinister design" by dissolving the state assembly.The governor dissolved the assembly Wednesday night, hours after the PDP staked claim to form government with the backing of rival NC andthe Congress."Congress is playing into the hands of anti-nationals. The Congress along with the NC and the PDP conspired against the democratic forces. The governor has foiled their sinister design," BJP state president Ravinder Raina told reporters here. BJP senior leader Kavinder Gupta had Wednesday accused the three parties - the Congress, PDP and NC - of forging an alliance to form a government in the state on "directions of Pakistan." Following the BJP charges, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir Thursday asked the BJP to either apologise or make public the evidence on its allegations.Lauding Malik's decision to dissolve the assembly, kept in suspended animation since June 19 after imposition of the Governors Rule, Raina said the conspiracy was against nationalistic forces, but it failed.Raina said the whole conspiracy was hatched against the people of Jammu and Laddakh regions at the behest of Congress bosses in Delhi, but their designs have been exposed, he added.Raina said the masterminds of the whole conspiracy were Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and other senior state leaders of the party."This has also come to the notice that the Congress party has conspired along with other anti-National forces on the directions of Pakistan," he added.Raina said the NC and the PDP on behest of the Congress tried to sabotage the grass root level democratic process in the recent civic body polls, but miserably failed.He said their grassroots workers were about to contest the civic body polls, but they boycotted it in the name of protecting Article 35 A of the Constitution.Raina said the democracy has been strengthened in the state of by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.