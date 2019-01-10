Congress politicising Ram temple issue: UP minister

Lucknow Jan 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minister Shrikant Sharma Thursday alleged that the Congress is politicising the Ram temple issue and "humiliating" the devotees of Lord Ram. "The Congress is playing with the emotions of Ram bhakts and is politicising the Ram temple issue and this amounts to humiliating the Ram bhakts which is shameful and they will have to bear its serious consequences," Sharma told PTI. His remarks came after Justice U U Lalit, who was part of a five-judge Constitution Bench to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute, Thursday recused himself, prompting the Supreme Court to reschedule the hearing on January 29 by setting up a fresh bench. The minister also appealed to the apex court to speed up the hearing in the matter. "We want that the hearing in the Supreme Court to resolve the issue is taken up promptly, but the Congress is happy that the hearing is getting delayed," he said. PTI SAB SNESNE