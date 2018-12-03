Congress practises caste, religion based politics: Goyal

Bikaner, Dec 3 (PTI) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Piyush Goyal Monday accused the Congress of indulging in politics of religion and caste.Addressing a press conference in Rajasthan which goes to polls on December 7, the Union Railways Minister said: "Congress has always done politics based on religion and caste whereas the BJP never asks anyone his/her caste or religion. It believes in the motto of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'."Defending incumbent chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Goyal said she had inherited the state from the Congress in a poor financial condition but her efforts had pulled it out of 'bimaru' (sick) category. Various development works were done by the chief minister, Goyal said, adding that BJP would return to power in the state. PTI CORR AG RHL