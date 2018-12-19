Congress protests outside Raj Bhawan, seeks jobs for unemployed youth

Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) Accusing the previous PDP-BJP government of failing to provide jobs to the educated youngsters of the state, the youth wing of the J&K Congress Wednesday protested outside Raj Bhawan here.Led by Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress (J&KYC) president Pranav Shagotra, the protesters submitted a memorandum to Governor Satya Pal Malik, highlighting the alleged misdeeds of the People's Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party (PDP-BJP) regime.They alleged that the alliance government had "shamelessly" promoted corruption and nepotism in the state and also criticised the Governor for "setting a wrong precedent" by making political appointments."It is now an open secret that credibility of J&K Public Service Commission has taken a hit... Its inner system has rotten to such an extent that the institute has lost its sacrosanct image," the memorandum said. The purpose of setting up the J&KPSC stands defeated due to rampant corruption, favouritism and nepotism, it added.The memorandum called for an in-depth inquiry into the selection process being followed by the PSC so that the "black sheep" are identified and punished. Recently, it was announced by the Governor that the J&K Bank Ltd would be brought under the ambit of RTI to ensure transparency, however, no formal orders were issued to this effect, the memorandum said. It only proves that "the administration has succumbed to some invisible pressure which hinders it from issuing formal order", it added."We strongly urge the governor to issue orders to this effect without any further delay so that people of the state whose hard earned money is with the bank have an opportunity to know the desired facts under RTI," it said. PTI AB RHL