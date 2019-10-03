Congress releases 3rd list of 20 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday released its third list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.With this, the party has so far announced the names of 123 candidates, with 51 in the first list and 52 in the second. The elections for the 288-member House in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October 24.The Cong and the Nationalist Congress Party are contesting the election together under a pre-poll alliance. PTI SKC IJT