Congress releases list of 84 candidates for Haryana Assembly polls

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The Congress late Wednesday night released its list for 84 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, fielding all its sitting MLAs except one.Former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda will contest from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, while the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will contest from his Kaithal Assembly constituency.Out of the 17 sitting MLAs in the Haryana Assembly, the party fielded 16, barring Renuka Vishnoi who represented the Hansi constituency.Both the sons of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal have been fielded by the party, with Kuldeep Vishnoi from Adampur, in Hisar, and his brother and former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan from the Panchkula seat which he earlier represented.The son and the daughter-in-law of former chief minister Bansi Lal have also been given party tickets, with Ranveer Mahindra fielded from the Badhra seat and Kiran Chaudhary from the Tosham seat.Former Assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma has been fielded from the Ganaur Assembly seat, while another former minister, Geeta Bhukkal, has been fielded from the Jhajjar reserved constituency. Former minister Anand Singh Dangi has been fielded from his traditional Meham constituency.The names of Haryana Congress chief Selja and former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar do not figure in this list.Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24. PTI SKC IJT