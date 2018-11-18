Congress says Kesri belonged to OBC, targets Modi

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Congress attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday after he claimed that its former president Sitaram Kesri came from "a Dalit and exploited community", saying Kesri belonged to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and was not a Dalit. "Kesri was a Bania OBC from Bihar and not a Dalit. However, when has the PM allowed facts or truth to stand in the way?" Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari tweeted, tagging a news report on Modi's speech in Chhattisgarh. He said Kesri was treated with "due respect" by one and all. "As someone who was involved with his legal matters between 1996-1998, I can say it on authority," he said. Modi, in an election speech in Chhattisgarh, claimed Sunday the Congress had thrown out its then president Kesri to install UPA chairperspm Sonia Gandhi in his place. "The country knows how he was locked in a bathroom and then, thrown out of office and on the footpath to facilitate the entry of Sonia Gandhi as the new party chief," the prime minister claimed. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also targeted Modi for his comments. "Dishing out new lies has become a habit of Modi ji. Look within and tell us how you treated these leaders of stature," he tweeted and named veteran BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalraj Mishra and Keshubhai Patel among others. Congress leader Tariq Anwar, who was a close associate of Kesri, also said the late leader was from Bania community. PTI KR AAR