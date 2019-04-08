Congress selling tickets, alleges Majithia

Amloh(Fatehgarh Sahib), Apr 8 (PTI) The Akali Dal Monday accused the Congress of selling tickets to candidates aspiring to fight the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, saying denial of tickets have caused resentment among the party's "loyal leaders"."The Congress has sold tickets for Lok Sabha seats to the highest bidders, causing a lot of resentment among its loyal workers and senior leaders," alleged Shiromani Akali Dal's core committee member and former state minister Bikram Singh Majithia. "Many senior leaders of the party have already aired their resentment against the style of functioning of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, he said, while addressing a rally here in support of SAD candidate Darbara Singh Guru contesting for the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat.Majithia said the Congress leaders were "feeling suffocated" and were on the "verge of leaving" the party.Referring to the statements of former Congress MPs Santosh Chaudhary and Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Majithia said they have rightly exposed their party.Notably, Kaypee and Chaudhary had expressed resentment for being denied tickets by the Congress from Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur seats respectively.Majithia also lashed out at the AAP, Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) and SAD (Taksali), alleging that they just want to help Congress in the ongoing elections. PTI CHS RAXRAX