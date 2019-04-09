Congress to come up with Delhi-specific manifesto

New Delhi, April 9 (PTI) The Congress's Delhi unit will come out with a separate election manifesto for the national capital focusing on issues faced by unauthorised colony residents, the issue of sealing and pollution, a party spokesperson said on Tuesday.The manifesto will be released soon after the announcement of party candidates, said Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar."The manifesto will focus on areas like unauthorised colonies, pollution, sealing, among others, that have been crucial for Delhi," he told reporters.The Congress last week released its Lok Sabha election manifesto "Ham Nibhayenge" (we will deliver), covering all sections of the society and promising Rs 72,000 per annum to the poorest 20 per cent of the country.Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit met party councilors of the three municipal corporations in the city and called upon them to take the manifesto to people in door to door campaign."It covers the needs and aspirations of all sections of people, including the poorest of the poor, women, unemployed, small and medium-level traders and businessmen, who have been ruined by demonetisation and faulty implementation of goods and services tax," she said in the meeting.She asked the councilors to make door-to-door visits to have close interaction with the people, and make them aware of the main features in the Congress manifesto.Dikshit said the minimum income scheme (NYAY), elucidated in the Congress manifesto, was designed to uplift the 20 per cent poorest people in the country by depositing Rs 72,000 per annum in the name of a woman member of the family. PTI VIT VIT SOMSOM