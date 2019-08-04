Congress to hold next CWC meeting on August 10

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Congress Working Committee will meet on August 10, with finding Rahul Gandhi's successor likely to top the agenda when the party's top brass meets at the AICC headquarters. The party had said last week that the Congress Working Committee will meet after the current session of Parliament that ends next Wednesday. "It has been decided to hold the next Congress Working Committee Meeting on Saturday, 10th of August, 11 AM at AICC," Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal tweeted. PTI ASK ASK DVDV