Congress' understanding of economy limited: Nadda

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) BJP working president J P Nadda on Thursday made light of the Congress' criticism of the Union government's recent decisions on economy, saying the opposition party has a "very limited" understanding of the subject."It seems to me that the Congress' understanding of the economy is limited. This is why they have very narrow views," he told reporters at a press conference. The Congress has accused the Modi government of serving the interests of foreign companies by allowing relaxation in sourcing rules of 30 per cent local products and for allowing online sale in single brand retail.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the the announcement is not in consonance with 'Start-Up India' and 'Make in India' initiative and discourages local entrepreneurs and businesses. PTI KR KR NSDNSD