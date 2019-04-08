Congress' Vikramaditya a 'parachute candidate', seeking votes in name of erstwhile Dogra ruler: BJP

Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) The BJP Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress candidate for Udhampur parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh, saying he is a "parachute candidate" who is seeking votes in the name of his grandfather and erstwhile Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. The party said he is also seeking help from the National Conference and the Congress "which crowned his father as 'Sadar-e-Riyasat' (first president of J-K) by defaming his grandfather". "Vikramaditiya is a parachute candidate who is seeking votes in the name of his grandfather Maharaja Hari Singh, whereas same Maharaja disowned his father and senior congress leader Dr Karan Singh who defamed him to gain the title of 'Sadar-e-Riyasat' with the help of those parties who defamed Maharaja Sahib," BJP leader Abhijeet Jasrotia told reporters here. Jasrotia also termed former BJP leader and Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan (DSS) chief Lal Singh, who is contesting from both Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha seats, as an "over ambitious person who cannot live without power". He said Lal Singh's floating of his own party and contesting the elections will not affect the voter base of the saffron party. "The BJP is a grass root-based party with committed cadre as its strength," Jasrotia said. He also lashed at senior Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad, saying he "left" the state decades ago and now appears only during elections. He asked people to vote for BJP candidates in the parliamentary elections to further strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI AB AQS