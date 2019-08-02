Congress walks out of LS, saying not being allowed to speak on CAG report on GST

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Congress members walked out of Lok Sabha on Friday, saying they were not allowed to raise the issue of a CAG report that criticised the Central government on the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax."The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has pointed out lacuna in the Goods and Services Tax regime. (Interruptions). The CAG is saying that even after two years of rollout of GST, system validated Input Tax Credit through invoice matching is not in place and non-intrusive e-tax system still remains elusive."In its report on GST for 2017-18, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the CAG said tax collection under GST slowed down in the first year of its rollout," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, referring to a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General.Arjun Ram Meghwal, the minister of state for parliamentary affairs, said Chowdhury's remarks mirrored Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet that attacked the government, saying the economy has "derailed".When Chowdhury had raised the issue in Lok Sabha, 'The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, was being discussed.Later, Chowdhury and his party members walked out, saying they were not being allowed to speak on the GST issue. PTI PR ACB PR ABHABHABHABH