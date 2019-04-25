Congress will win all 7 LS seats in Delhi under Rahul's dynamic leadership: Dikshit

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Shouldering the responsibility of leading the Congress into the rough electoral battle ahead in the national capital, octogenarian Sheila Dikshit Thursday joined the hustle and bustle by launching her election office in North East Delhi constituency.Dikshit is pitted against sitting MP and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and AAP's Dilip Pandey in a triangular contest on the seat, one of the most keenly watched contest.After opening her office in Yamuna Vihar area, she said Congress will win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi under the "dynamic" leadership of Rahul Gandhi."The Congress party, under the dynamic leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi, can take the country forward by ensuring all-round development, and win all the seven seats in Delhi," the veteran Congress leader said.She asked party workers to win over the trust and confidence of people, claiming only a Congress government can ensure stability and development.The Congress has fielded its senior leaders in the Lok Sabha polls, besides fielding boxer turned politician Vijender Singh from South Delhi seat.Dikshit lambasted the AAP government in Delhi, alleging it has betrayed the people who are "fed up with their theatrics, lies and falsehood"."Delhiites are now longing for a Congress government, and there is no doubt about the victory of Congress candidates," she said.She also attacked the BJP, charging it of making "false promises" during five years of its rule at the Centre.Scores of party workers and senior Delhi Congress leaders greeted the three-time Delhi chief minister as she reached her election office, said party spokesperson Jitender Kochar. PTI VIT VIT ABHABH