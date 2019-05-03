Congress will work to strengthen patent laws: Rahul

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the party will work towards strengthening the patent laws in the country and will also formed a patent bank through which businessmen would easily get the technology at low prices. "Congress will work towards strengthening patent laws. We will help Indian researchers and inventors in getting international patent protection," Gandhi said in a Facebook post. He added,"We will also create a patent bank, through which the businessmen would be able to get patent technology at low prices." On Thursday, food and beverages giant PepsiCo India had said that it will withdraw its lawsuit against four Gujarat potato farmers accused of infringing its patent. PepsiCo in April sued four farmers for cultivating a potato variety grown exclusively for its popular Lay's potato chips. India-domiciled companies filed over 4,600 patents in the US between 2015-2018, a majority of which were from the technology domain, a report by industry body Nasscom said on April 26. In another Facebook post, Gandhi said that he believes that for a "healthy, transparent and effective democracy", the media should be "independent and impartial". He added,"Congress promises that it will protect reporters against government intervention and ensure their safety and editorial independence." PTI DSP RCJ