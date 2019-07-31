Congress workers protest in Lucknow, demand Sengar's expulsion from BJP

Lucknow, Jul 31 (PTI) Congress workers sat on a fast on Wednesday in Lucknow, demanding that the BJP expel the rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the party as his mere suspension will not deter him from influencing the probe in the cases against him.Sengar, a four-time MLA, represents the Bangermau constituency in the UP assembly.A woman has accused him of raping her at his residence in 2017 when she was a minor. The rape case against him was filed after she tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in April last year.On Sunday, her car was hit by a truck when she was going to meet her uncle Mahesh Singh in Rae Bareli jail. Two of her relatives died and she and her lawyer are critical and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow.The rape victim's family has alleged the road accident was a result of a conspiracy. The CBI has taken over the accident case and booked Sengar and 10 others in this connection.On Wednesday, Congress party workers and members of associated groups sat on a fast at the GPO park."The 'upvas' is in support of our demand for expulsion of the MLA from BJP as mere suspension will not serve the purpose and he will continue to influence police and administration," Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said.The opposition party is also demanding the best treatment available to the rape victim and her advocate, who are battling for life at a hospital after the accident on Sunday, Lallu said."We have also demanded that all those belonging to the family of the rape survivor who have lost their lives in their battle for justice be given an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each and one month parole to Mahesh Singh, her uncle, so that he can take care of the family," he said.The victim's uncle is in Rae Bareli jail in connection with an old case.Lallu said his party has sought time from Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to hand her a memorandum in this connection.The CLP leader visited the rape victim in the hospital and said her condition is stated to be still very critical, the advocate has improved slightly.On Tuesday too, Congress workers staged a 'dharna' for Sengar's expulsion from BJP and later courted arrest when they were stopped from moving towards the saffron party office. PTI SAB ABHABH