Congressmen in UP pay rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Lucknow Aug 20 (PTI) The 75th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was observed all over Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with Congressmen paying rich tributes to the late leader and recalling his contributions. UPCC president Raj Babbar led the partymen in paying homage to Rajiv Gandhi by garlanding his statue at Kalidas Marg here, Congress spokesman Mukesh Singh Chauhan said. He recalled Rajiv Gandhi's contribution in encouraging use of Information Technology, and said the former prime minister sacrificed himself for maintaining unity and integrity of the country. The senior Congress leader also inaugurated a free health camp organised in Thakurganj area and later, a seminar was held at the UPCC headquarters. On the occasion, the NSUI organised a blood donation camp here. 'Rajiv Sandesh' cycle race was organised in Amethi, the constituency seat represented by the former prime minister till 1991. A seminar to highlight his multi-dimensional personality was organised by the district Congress committee of Amethi at party's office in Gauriganj. Bahadurpur block 'pramukh' and party leader Pradip Singhal distributed sarees and mosquito nets to hundreds of people. Sweets and food packets were distributed by enthusiastic party activists at other places in the state.