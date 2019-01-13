Cong's Ahmed Patel seeks clarification on Justice Sikri's nomination to Commonwealth Tribunal

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said Sunday government has a "lot of explaining to do" on the nomination of Justice A K Sikri to the vacant post of president/member in the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal (CSAT). "The Government has a lot of explaining to do (sic)," Patel said in a tweet tagging a media report.The government is understood to have recommended Supreme Court Judge A K Sikri's name as India's nominee for president/member in the CSAT. Official sources said nomination of Sikri, who retires on March 6, was made last month following an internal process carried out by the Law Ministry. Justice Sikri, the second senior-most judge in the apex court after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, was part of the three-member panel along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leader Mallikajurn Kharge which decided on removal of Alok Verma from the post of CBI Director.Sikri's vote proved crucial to remove Verma from his post as Kharge opposed the move strongly while the government was pushing for Verma's sacking. Justice Sikri supported the government.The External Affairs Ministry communicated to CSAT about India's nomination, the sources said.There was no reaction from either the Ministry of External Affairs or the Ministry of Law and Justice on it. PTI SKC ANB TVS ANBANB