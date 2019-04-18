Cong's Ajay Singh, BJP's Dharambir file nomination papers

Chandigarh, Apr 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav and BJP candidate Dharambir Singh were among candidates who filed their nomination papers Thursday for the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana.Congress candidate and former minister Yadav filed his nomination papers from Gurgaon seat, while BJP's Singh filed his papers from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat on the second day of filing nominations for the general elections, according to an official release here.Several other candidates who filed their nomination papers included Pyarelal as Independent candidate from Hisar parliamentary constituency, Deepak Gaur of Aarakshan Virodhi Party from Faridabad seat and Kanwal Jit Singh as Independent candidate from Kurukshetra seat.Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said out of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, nomination papers had been filed for seven parliamentary constituencies.He said so far 18 candidates have filed their nomination papers from seven Lok Sabha seats -- Ambala, Kurukshetra, Hisar, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Sonipat, Faridabad and Gurgaon. PTI CHS VSD KJKJ