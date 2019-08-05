scorecardresearch
Cong's chief whip in RS Bhubaneshwar Kalita resigns

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) In another setback for the Congress, its Rajya Sabha MP and chief whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita resigned from the membership of the House on Monday. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaih Naidu announced in the House that he has accepted Kalita's resignation. Samajwadi Party member from Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Seth also resigned from the Upper House and the chairman accepted his resignation. PTI SKC RTRT

