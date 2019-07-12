Cong's Chowdhury flags lack of progress in setting up AMU campuses

New Delhi, July 12 (PTI) Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Friday claimed that not much has been done to open Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campuses in Muslim-dominated areas as per the Sachar Committee recommendations.Referring to the Committee's report, he said in Lok Sabha that AMU campuses were to be set up in areas, including Bihar's Kishanganj and West Bengal's Murshidabad, which have a large Muslim population.Chowdhury, who is an MP from Baharampur in Murshidabad district, was speaking during a debate on a bill which seeks to establish a central university and a tribal university in Andhra Pradesh.However, no work has been done in this regard, he said.The then UPA government had decided to set up AMU campuses in some states after Sachar Committee report pointed out at educational backwardness besetting Muslims. PTI SID NAB SOMSOM