Cong's defeat in LS polls will force Amarinder to fulfil poll promises: Sukhbir

Patiala, Mar 11 (PTI) Opposition SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday urged voters to defeat the Congress in the general election so that chief minister Amarinder Singh is "forced" to fulfil poll promises.Addressing a party meeting here, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president alleged that the chief minister was in a "deep slumber" and the state government had failed to provide good governance in Punjab."The only job it has done is to launch a witch hunt against the SAD leadership to divert attention from its poor performance as it has miserably failed to implement even a single promise made to the people," Badal said.Every section of society, be it farmers, youth, Dalits, government employees or traders are "feeling betrayed" by the Congress government, the former deputy chief minister alleged further.Lashing out at the Congress government for "playing fraud" with the people by "not implementing" any of its poll promises, Badal claimed that Punjabis had decided to teach Congress a "befitting" lesson in the parliamentary elections."CM Amarinder Singh does not dare to step out of Chandigarh, sensing that the people would question him about all of the promises he has brazenly backtracked from, including farm loan waiver, jobs to youth and social benefits to Dalits and other under privileged sections of the society," alleged Badal. "This time the Congress party should not waste time in preparing its election manifesto as everybody in Punjab knows that it is a habitual liar and does not keep its word," he further alleged. Comparing Patiala seat-- home turf of Singh-- to the Bathinda constituency-- a pocket borough of the Badal family-- the former deputy CM said that under the previous SAD regime, Bathinda got several big projects including a petroleum refinery, university, AIIMS and a new airport. "Contrary to this, Patiala has been in a state of neglect during Amarinder Singh's stint as CM as well as the present term of the last two years. No effort was made to bring even one big project or industry to the Patiala parliamentary constituency," he alleged. He said Singh had also not deemed it fit to visit Patiala and thank the people for electing him as a legislator.PTI CHS RHL