Cong's Delhi workers asked to name their choice for new president on party's Shakti app

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Congress high command has asked its workers in the city to name their choice for Delhi unit president using the party's digital platform Shakti app.Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to take final call on the name of new president of the Delhi unit over the next few days. The post fell vacant after Ajay Maken resigned on January 4. Delhi Congress workers linked to Shakti app have been asked to name their new president in a voice message, said a senior Delhi Congress leader."Workers have been asked to name the party leader they think should be appointed as new Delhi Congress chief. They can do so by uttering the name of their choice following a beep in a voice message. The feedback of party workers will be accessed over the next two days and then it will be considered by the high command in making a decision," he said.Shakti app is a big data app that serves as a digital link between Congress workers and Gandhi. It is being employed by the party for two-way communication and feedback collection on a wide range of issues.The All India Congress Committee(AICC) in charge of Delhi unit PC Chacko on Monday had said that Gandhi will most likely finalise the name of new president by January 10.Party leaders said one round of discussions over new president of Delhi Congress has taken place. Another meeting is likely to take place on Thursday in which the name will be finalised, they said.Chacko had said that names of senior leaders of Delhi Congress, including former chief minister Sheila Dikshit were under consideration for the post of new president.Names of other senior leaders including, Yoganand Shastri, Jai Prakash Aggarwal, Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav, among others were doing rounds as probables.Party leaders said that the possibility of Dikshit as new president assisted by one or more acting presidents is also being discussed by the leadership. PTI VIT GVS