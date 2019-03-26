scorecardresearch
Cong's Hardoi candidate booked for violating model code of conduct

Hardoi (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) A case has been filed against Congress nominee from Hardoi Parliamentary seat, Virendra Verma, for alleged violation of model code of conduct.Verma had arrived at the Congress office here on Monday in a procession comprising a cavalcade of 35 vehicles without adminstration's permission following which a case has been filed against him, SP Alok Priyadarshi said.A case in this connection has been filed at City Kotwali police station, the SP added.PTI COR SAB RCJ

