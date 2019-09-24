Cong's HP general secy resigns, says 'outsider' made chief of block committee

Shimla, Sep 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress general secretary Vinod Sultanpuri has resigned from his post, citing that an "outsider" has been appointed as Kasauli block committee president. He said he sent his resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday, but has not received any intimation from the party high-command yet.Congress's state unit president Kuldeep Singh Rathore has appointed "outsider" Thakur Dass Sharma as the chief of the Kasauli Congress Block Committee (BCC), Sultanpuri told PTI on Tuesday. Sharma belongs to Baijnath in the state's Kangra district, whereas Kasauli falls in Solan district, he said.However, Rathore said, "Sharma has been appointed as the Kasauli BCC president on the recommendation of a committee appointed for the purpose." "Moreover he is not an outsider to Solan district as he has been residing in the district for years and he was also president of the Parwanoo Municipal Council," the state Congress president said.Sultanpuri said he was in favour of Shiv Dutt being made Kasauli BCC chief as the Congress got the highest votes in his booth. Dutt or any other Congress worker from Kasauli should have been appointed to the post instead of Sharma, he added. PTI DJI ANBANB