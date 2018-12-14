Cong's Kamal Nath in Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form MP govt

Bhopal, Dec 14 (PTI) Congress leader Kamal Nath will meet Governor Anandiben Patel Friday in Raj Bhavan here to stake claim to form a government in Madhya Pradesh.The party won 114 seats in the 230-member House, the poll result of which were declared on December 11.It has secured support of a total of 121 MLAs, including SP - 1 and BSP - 2 legislators as also of four independents, to cross the majority mark of 116 seats.The Congress Thursday night had named Nath as Madhya Pradesh's next chief minister after hours of hectic parleys held by the party chief Rahul Gandhi with senior party leaders.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which ruled the state for 15 years, got 109 seats in the elections. PTI LAL VT BNM KJKJ