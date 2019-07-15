Cong's 'one man, one post' policy: Raj minister decides to quit as district president

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Minister Tikaram Jully Monday said he would resign as the Congress's Alwar district president to follow the party's "one man, one post" policy.Jully, who was appointed the district unit's chief in February 2016, said his decision to resign had nothing to do with the Congress's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls or any other political reasons. "After becoming a minister, I am not being able to do justice with the post of district Congress president. Therefore, I have decided to resign from the post of district president of the party. I will apprise the party's Rajasthan president Sachin Pilot of this," he told reporters.Jully is the minister for labour in Rajasthan.The decision of resigning from the party post is to follow the "one man, one post" principal of the Congress, he said."There is no other reason behind the decision to resign from the party post except my desire to follow the 'one man, one post' principal," Jully said. He said his decision had "nothing to do with the performance of the party in the Lok sabha elections". PTI SDA ANBANB