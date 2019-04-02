Cong's poll manifesto is web of lies: SAD

Chandigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) The SAD Tuesday described the Congress' election manifesto as "web of lies", alleging that it intended to "cheat" people. "The Congress manifesto is a complete web of lies and deceit," alleged SAD senior leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in Mohali. He also accused the Congress of failing to implement poll promises made during the 2017 assembly polls in Punjab. "The present manifesto will meet the same fate as deceit and lies are the other names of the Congress," Majithia alleged. His reaction came after the Congress released its manifesto in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with its president Rahul Gandhi describing it as the "voice of people". SAD spokesman and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema alleged that the Congress' election manifesto was its "new project to cheat the people" in the same manner in which it had "cheated" the people of Punjab two years back. "I am confident that the people will see through this exercise which is aimed purely at acquiring power by making promises which the Congress does not have any intention to keep," he alleged. "The track record of the Congress is there for everyone to see. It is because of this that the party as well as its president enjoys zero credibility. This is the reason why people want to shun the Congress and re-elect the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Cheema said. The SAD had been targeting the Congress government, accusing it of reneging on its poll promises of complete farm loan waiver, etc. PTI CHS VSD SNESNE