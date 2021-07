Cong's Uttam Reddy to contest LS polls from Nalgonda

Hyderabad, Mar 18 (PTI) Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy would be the party's candidate from Nalgonda in the Lok Sabha polls. The list of candidates announced by the party late Monday night includes Madhu Yashki Goud (Nizamabad), M Anjan Kumar Yadav (Secunderabad), Ch Vamshichand Reddy (Mahabubnagar), Firoz Khan (Hyderabad), Mallu Ravi (Nagarkurnool-SC), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Bhongir) and Dommati Sambaiah (Warangal-SC) from Telangana. Uttam Kumar Reddy is presently MLA from Huzurnagar. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi would be Firoz Khan's rival in Hyderabad. The party had earlier released a list with eight candidates. The total number of seats in Telangana is 17. PTI SJR INDINDIND