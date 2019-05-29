Conjoined twins 'Jaga & Balia' likely to be shifted to Odisha soon

By Payal Banerjee New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The conjoined twins, Jaga and Balia, who underwent complicated surgeries at AIIMS for separation of their heads will soon travel back to their home in Odisha, the modalities of which are being worked out by the state government there. According to doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the twins are "clinically well" and do not need ICU or specialised care.Sources in the Odisha government said the twins are likely to be shifted back by the June-end.Recently, a team of doctors along with government officials from the coastal state visited the twins to assess whether they can to be shifted back to the state for follow up treatment.According to sources, the state government has sought that the twins be shifted by air in view of the prevailing heat wave conditions. It has also urged that a doctor and nurse from AIIMS who are familiar with the treatment of the twins accompany them during transit to avoid any mishap. The Odisha government has also asked for a detailed discharge summary and history of the twins, including their current treatment schedule, details of diet, physiotherapy and medication along with prognosis at the time of discharge to facilitate their seamless treatment in the state.Besides, it has also requested the AIIMS authorities to provide the twins customised helmets along with physiotherapy chair as the duo has large skill defect on vertex.The team consisting of crainopagus experts from AIIMS has met on several occasions and unanimously agreed that the two children can now be safely discharged from the medical institute. Sources at the premier institute said Jaga is gaining weight and developing well like any normal children and is ready to go to school.Balia, they said, is accepting feeds orally and via special tube (PEG). He too is gaining weight. The first phase of the surgery on the twins was performed on August 28 when doctors created a venous bypass to separate the veins that return blood to the heart from the brain.The final separation of the twin was performed by a team of around 30 specialists of the AIIMS' neurosurgery, neuro-anaesthesia and plastic surgery departments on October 25. PTI PLB SRY