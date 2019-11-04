Conscious to not make 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' a sexist film: Bhumi

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Bhumi Pednekar on Monday said the makers of "Pati Patni Aur Woh" were conscious about not making the upcoming feature into a "sexist, baseless" film.Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, and also stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.The original featured the trio of Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.Bhumi said every doubt she had regarding the take on gender dynamics in the film was "flushed out" when she read the script."It's a situational comedy but it's not frivolous. It's empowering to both the genders. There's nobody who is black-and-white in real life too. I think the makers have been conscious to make sure they do not turn this into a sexist, baseless film," Bhumi told reporters.The actor said "Pati Patni Aur Woh" is not a film that makes light of sexism."I think everybody who's part of this film, be it Bhushan sir, Juno or Mudassar sir, belong to that school of thought. This could go wrong so easily but they have been sensitive and careful. It's a big achievement," she added. Bhumi said it was exciting for her to play Vedika Tripathi in the film as it was a character she had never done before."I have not seen myself like that on the big screen before. In my head and real life, I'm always like that but the audiences have not seen me like this... It was a completely new avatar for me. "For me, Vedika is somebody who's always full of oomph. She knows who she is and is a confident and strong woman. She knows she has a certain effect on the opposite gender," she added."Pati Patni Aur Woh" is scheduled to be released on December 6. PTI JUR RDSRDS