Consider including Gandhian literature in libraries: UGC to varsities

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities and colleges to consider including Gandhian literature in their libraries. "There is a large treasure of Gandhian literature which has been published by Publications Division as Gandhian works of seminal importance. You should bring this to notice of your affiliated colleges and consider including in the libraries," a statement, sent by the UGC secretary to vice-chancellors, said. "There is also a repository of quality books at affordable price that highlight India's rich and diverse cultural heritage, ranging from history, art and culture, land and people, flaura and fauna to biographies of national leaders, reformers and thinks of India besides children's literature," the letter added. PTI GJSHMB