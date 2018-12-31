Considerable improvement in tribal health parameters: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Health parameters of the tribal population have considerably improved over the years though some gaps still exist in comparison to the general population, the Centre informed Parliament Monday. "There have been considerable improvements in the socio-economic conditions of Scheduled Tribes (STs). For example, infant mortality rate (among STs) has declined from 62.1 (per thousand live births) in 2005-06 to 44.4 in 2015-16," Minister of State, Tribal Affairs, Jaswantsinh Bhabhor told the Lok Sabha.Under-five mortality rate among the tribals has declined from 95.7 in 2005-06 to 57.2 in 2015-16. In the same period, full immunisation increased from 31.3 per cent to 55.8 per cent and institutional delivery improved from 17.7 per cent to 68 per cent, he said."However, there are still some gaps as compared to figures of the total population," the minister said.For example, the overall infant mortality rate was 40.7 in 2015-16. Also, under-five mortality rate in 2015-16 was 57.2 for Scheduled Tribes as compared to 49.7 for all population, Bhabhor said. A report by an expert committee constituted by the ministries of health and tribal affairs in 2013 recently said the health status of Scheduled Tribes had significantly improved over the last 25 years, and "yet, it is the worst when compared to other social groups.The comprehensive analysis of tribal health had revealed that tribals account for 30 per cent cases of malaria in India, and non-communicable and lifestyle diseases were the major health problems faced by them.The report also said an "unacceptably high" number of tribals suffered from malnutrition. PTI GVS SRY