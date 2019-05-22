Constable among 5 booked in shopkeeper murder case

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 22 (PTI) The wife of a shopkeeper, who was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district three days ago, and a constable are among the five people booked in connection with the case, police said on Wednesday. According to a police officer, a family dispute was the apparent reason behind the killing of Amit Kumar, 30, on Monday. Four men had come on a motorcycle to Kumar's pesticide shop on Majra road and fired at him, the police had said. A case has been registered against five people, including Kumar's wife, Puja, her brother, Sumit, and a constable, Vijayanand. A search is underway for the other two unidentified accused, the officer added. PTI CORR ADHMB