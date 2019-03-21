Constable among 5 run over by UP roadways bus

Hathras (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) A police constable was among the five people who were mowed down in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district by a state roadways bus, police said Thursday. The accident happened on the Hathras-Agra road late on Wednesday night. A police team reached the spot after a truck overturned on the highway and people had gathered around the accident site. Later, a speeding bus of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation ran over five persons, who died on the spot, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Shankar Meena said. Three of the deceased have been identified as Constable Girish (35), Anil Kumar (45), Harish Chandra (55), while the identity of two others is yet to be ascertained, the SP said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added. PTI CORR NAV ADHMB