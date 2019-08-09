Constable crushed to death by truck during vehicle checking

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A police constable died during checking of vehicles here when he came under the wheels of a truck which was set in motion after a speeding vehicle hit it from behind, officials said on Friday. The constable, Jai Singh, posted at the Assistant Regional Transport Office, died on the spot during checking near an outpost under the Miranpur Police Station limits on Thursday night, they said. A regional transport officer, who was also there during checking, escaped unhurt, police said. The driver of the offending truck was arrested and the vehicle seized, they said. PTI CORR CK