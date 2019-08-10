Constable held for accepting bribe

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A constable was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man in Shamli district on Saturday, police said. Acting on a complaint, an anti-corruption team caught Sachin Kumar red-handed on the Karnal-Meerut highway in Jhinjhana area. Two other constables escaped from the spot, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar told reporters. A case has been registered against the three constables -- Sachin Kumar, Shokin and Ankur --and they have been suspended, the SSP said. PTI CORRHMB