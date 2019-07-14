Constable injured, robber arrested after encounter in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Jul 14 (PTI) A suspected robber has been arrested after an encounter here, police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, the Kavi Nagar police intercepted two persons, who were on a motorcycle that did not have a registration number, near Manan Dham around 8 pm on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said. When asked to stop, the pillion rider opened fire on the cops and drove away. After a chase, the police cornered the duo who fired two shots at the officers, Singh said. A constable named Sandip Malik and one of the suspects sustained injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, the SSP said. The arrested person has been identified as Naeem, while the other managed to escape. A countrymade pistol, two live cartridges and three shells of .315 bore have been recovered from the encounter spot, the officer said. Naeem was booked in 18 criminal cases lodged in various police stations of Ghaziabad, the SSP added. PTI CORRHMB