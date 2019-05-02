Constitution, democracy in danger: Gehlot

Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday claimed that the Constitution and democracy are in "danger" as anything said against the central government is termed "anti-national". He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using objectionable language for him. "Across the country, the atmosphere is of fear and hatred. If anything against the government is said, it is termed anti-national. The Constitution and democracy are in danger," Gehlot said. The chief minister was speaking at Congress president Rahul Gandhi's election rally in Jaipur's Chomu. "Modi said that I speak the language of Pakistan. In the democracy, he has no right to make such objectionable remarks for a chief minister," the senior Congress leader said. State president of the Congress and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the BJP has "cheated" the public for the last five years and is now again seeking votes. He said there is a wave for change across the country and the Congress will come to power. PTI SDA SNESNE