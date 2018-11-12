Construction activities, entry of heavy vehicles to be allowed during daytime: CPCB recommends

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Entry of heavy vehicles and construction activities will be allowed to continue in Delhi only during the daytime due to poor dispersion of pollutants at night, the Central Pollution Control Board-led task force recommended.The task force, comprising members of the CPCB, Delhi Pollution Control Board and the Haryana Pollution Control Board among others made the recommendations in view of poor dispersion, low temperatures and high humidity during night hours.The task force has recommended heavy vehicles and construction activities to be allowed to continue in Delhi only during the daytime between 6 AM and 6 PM.The CPCB-led task force has also directed enforcement agencies to keep "strict vigil and ensure firm actions against the violators".The ban on construction activities and industries using coal and biomass was imposed from November 1 to November 12 and that on entry of heavy vehicles was imposed from November 8 to 12.As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), air quality shall remain in the 'severe category' till Monday and might improve to the 'very poor' category from Monday night and might remain in the same category for the next two days.Delhi-NCR's air quality has been deteriorating for the past three weeks, prompting authorities to implement a slew of measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat pollution.The GRAP imposes steps depending upon the level of pollution. PTI UZM KJ