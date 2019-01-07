Construction of Ram temple should start at earliest: Mahant

Lucknow, Jan 7 (PTI) Ram Janmbhoomi Trust Chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Monday said construction of a grand Ram Temple is Ayodhya should start at the earliest and hopes of crores of devotees are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get this issue resolved. He also said seers would take a "concrete decision" on the temple issue at a 'Dharma Sansad' from January 31-February 1 during the 'Kumbh Mela'. "The grand temple construction should start soon as hopes of crores of Ram bhakts (devotees) still are with Modi. The extension of dates by the Supreme Court is emotionally hurting Hindus, who feel it should be considered (by the court). For past 70 years, the matter is pending in courts. He should get justice now," Mahant said in a statement here. The Supreme Court on Friday had said an "appropriate bench" on January 10 will fix the date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute case. On the same day, the court also dismissed a fresh plea that demanded urgent hearing on day-to-day basis in the Ayodhya land dispute matter. The petition was PIL filed by advocate Harinath Ram, who had submitted that in view of the inordinate delay in the adjudication of the matter and in the prevailing sentiments surrounding, the Ayodhya land dispute matter should be given a hearing on priority. "Not only us, but the entire Hindu community hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure that the matter is resolved and pay real tributes to 'karsewaks' (volunteers) killed by Mulayam Singh Yadav government in 1990," Mahant said. On a call given by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a large number of 'karsevaks' had assembled in Ayodhya near the disputed site and several of them lost lives after Yadav, then the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, ordered police firing on October 30, 1990. Later, Yadav had said the decision to order police firing was 'painful', but he had no other option to maintain peace in the country. Attacking the Congress and Babri mosque supporters for creating hurdles in the temple construction, the Mahant said, "I ask them not to waste time and money of Hindu community." PTI ABN SMI BJBJ