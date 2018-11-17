Consultative Committee Meeting held on operational preparedness, security mechanisms of Coast Guard

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Consultative Committee Meeting of Defence Ministry on Indian Coast Guard reviewed the operational preparedness, infrastructure development and coastal security mechanism of the maritime security agency, officials said Saturday. The panel was chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Her deputy Subhash Bhamre, MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Indian Coast Guard Director General Rajendra Singh along with senior officials of the defence ministry were also present at the meeting. She also laid emphasis on modernisation of the ICG with the Definitive Action Program 2017-22 which envisages acquisition of 43 ships, 20 aircraft and other infrastructure. The defence minister and the delegation were also briefed about the coastal security mechanism and preparedness of Coast Guard to tackle maritime emergencies. The Coast Guard's initiative of making fishermen the 'Eyes and Ears of Coast Guard' was appreciated, the officials said. Sitharaman also lauded Coast Guard personnel for multiple successful search and rescue missions, humanitarian aid, assistance to fishermen and increased surveillance capability,they said. The defence minister said the next meeting of the Consultative Committee will be on ordnance depots. PTI PR AAR