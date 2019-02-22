Consumer Brand 'Casio' Conducts Awareness and Anti-counterfeit Drives

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) DELHI, February 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --A leading consumer brand Casio, is aggressively running awareness drives to fight the counterfeit markets in India and to educate customers about the genuine Casio products.The brand is continuously advising consumers to purchase CASIO products only from authorized retail partners, modern retail outlets and official online channel partners. Consumers can visit https://locator.casio.com/enIN/store/wat/map/ and https://www.casio-intl.com/in/en/news/2015/BewareofFakeCasioCalculatorswhenpurchasingonline/ or contact Casio India on casiocare@casio.co.in for more information on its official channel partners.Continuing its drive to curb the sale of fake Casio products in the market, Casio carried out a criminal raid action in China Bazaar, Coimbatore with the assistance of city police on 21.2.2019. The police seized large quantities of counterfeit Casio watches during the raid action.Umesh Kumar Gupta, Legal Head of Casio India, said, "The Company will continue to take appropriate action to protect its brand image and safeguard the intellectual property associated with Casio products. Interest of customers is paramount and the Company will also continue to educate customers about the genuine Casio products and authorized channels."Sale of counterfeit products also affect the health and environment because of improper channelization of electronic waste generated by the product. The customers are advised to return the electronic waste of Casio printing calculators, label printers and accessories generated after their end of life as per the Product Disposal Guidelines uploaded at https://www.casio-intl.com/media/in/support/pdf/Info_on_Website.pdf.About Casio India Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) has been operating in India since 1996 and has established the distribution channel as well as the brand for most of its products. Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Japan, the parent company of CIC is engaged into manufacturing and marketing of various consumer products throughout the world.Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Handheld Calculators, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Printing Calculators, Label Printers, Laser-LED based green Projectors, Wrist Watches, Clocks, ECR (Electronic Cash register) and EMI (Electronic Musical Instrument). The company has also established service centers across the country to provide after-sales-service at the doorstep of the customer. Today, Casio is known for its reliable product quality and exemplary innovations and is one of the world's most recognized brands due to its vast product range. Source: Casio India Co. Private Limited PWRPWR