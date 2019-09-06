Consumer commission asks Unitech to refund Rs 4.82 crore to home buyers, give compensation

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The country's apex consumer commission has directed Unitech to refund within three months Rs 4.82 crore received from eight home buyers along with compensation for delay in handing over possession in one of its projects which was to develop in Gurgaon.The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), in eight similar orders, has directed the real estate giant to pay compensation at the rate of 10 per cent on the principal amount paid by each home buyer, from the date of payment till the day refund is given."The opposite party (Unitech) shall refund the entire principal amount received from the complainant along with compensation in the form of simple interest at 10 per cent per annum from the date of each payment till the date of refund," said NCDRC Presiding member V K Jain.The commission also directed Unitech to pay Rs 25,000 each to the eight home buyers as cost of litigation within three months.The complainants had booked residential flat with Unitech in its project 'Unitech South Park'.Unitech had promised the home buyers to deliver possession of their respective flats within 36 months of the execution of the agreement.The complainants alleged that possession was not offered to any one of them despite having paid different amounts to the company. PTI LLP LLP SOMSOM