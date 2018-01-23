Consumer durables makers seek import duty on imported items

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Consumer durables and home appliances makers have asked the government to double custom duty to 20 per cent on imported products such as washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners to encourage domestic manufacturing.

The Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) has also asked to impose custom duty on printed circuit board (PCB) to encourage local manufacturing of smartphones.

"The industry expects an amplification on the BCD on ACE (Appliances and Consumer Electronics) goods such as refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners from 10 per cent to 20 per cent to discourage imports of these goods," CEAMA President Manish Sharma said.

"Additionally to encourage the higher value addition the government should impose custom duty on populated PCBs to enhance the local manufacturing of smartphones," he added.

The association also asked for bringing down GST on the ACE goods to 18 per cent from the present 28 per cent slab to increase their consumption.

"In order to encourage the consumption of these products government should revise the GST rates of ACE products to 18 per cent," it said.

It has also sought additional tax relief to the energy- efficient products having a four star rating and above by bringing them below from 12 per cent GST slab. PTI KRH MR