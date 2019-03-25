Consumer fin co RattanIndia targets $1 bn loan book in 5 yrs

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Consumer financier RattanIndia Finance Monday said it aims to build loan book of USD 1 billion in next five years.The company plans to expand into small business with launch of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) loans, it said in release."RattanIndia Finance aims to build USD 1 billion loan book in next five years and has already built Rs 1,200 crore loan book across corporate, retail & SME segment. The company had launched its unsecured and secured loan offering for SME customers late last calendar year," said Rajiv Rattan, Chairman & CEO, RattanIndia Finance.It is a joint venture between Rajiv Rattan and US based private equity Loan Star Funds. PTI KPM KPM BALBAL