Consumers can pay 'time of day tariff' with installation of smart meters: R K Singh

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Consumers can pay 'time of the day tariff' -- higher charges during peak hours and lesser amount during other times -- once smart electricity meters are installed across the country, Power Minister R K Singh said Wednesday."Smart meters are required for implementation of time of the day tariff. This means consumers would pay higher tariff for electricity when demand is high and low charges when demand is low," Singh said.The minister was speaking at a function to mark the completion of a project to replace 50,000 conventional electricity meters with smart meters in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area.He said the government will change the whole gamut of electricity generation, transmission and distribution with changing times by adopting smart technology.With installation of smart electricity meters across the country, billing and payment would be automated and consumers would be able to know their consumption pattern, Singh added.He also said since these meters would be prepaid and linked to mobile, it will enable consumers to recharge their electricity account as per their requirement.The government is in the process of introducing the second version of UDAY scheme, which would be called UDAY-II, for revival of debt stressed power discoms, he added.The minister said under the Saubhagya scheme, electrification of about six lakh households is left, which would be completed by January 26, that is two months ahead of the March 31 deadline.He said presently around 30,000 households are being energised every day.On the occasion, state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) Managing Director Saurabh Kumar said the NDMC would not pay for installation of these smart meters because the cost would be recovered through savings.He explained the while the installation charges of these smart meters comes to Rs 95 per day, the savings would be to the tune of Rs 208 per day for each connection.Implementing smart meters is one of the operational performance parameters under the government's Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY). The scheme would also help in reducing transmission losses.It will also help in monitoring round-the-clock power supply eventually, meeting the government's vision of 24X7 power for all.Under its Smart Meters National Programme, EESL aims to replace 25 crore conventional meters with smart meters. PTI KKS ABM