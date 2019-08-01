scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that consumers consuming up to 200 units of electricity won't need to pay their power bills.Making the announcement, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will give full subsidy to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity.Those consuming 201 to 401 units of electricity will continue to get 50 per cent power subsidy from the government, he added. PTI BUN VIT MINMIN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos